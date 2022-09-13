Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC Cuts Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC decreased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 20.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,073,364 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,865,064 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises 20.9% of Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC owned about 0.55% of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF worth $1,610,393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Betterment LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 27,617,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,667,859,000 after acquiring an additional 75,571 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,492,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,120,896,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354,069 shares in the last quarter. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 9,169.4% during the 1st quarter. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,592,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,372,322,000 after purchasing an additional 10,477,874 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,879,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,249,277,000 after purchasing an additional 516,556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthNavi Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 7,909,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,800,797,000 after purchasing an additional 246,478 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded down $6.92 on Tuesday, reaching $199.73. 93,440 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,506,204. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $181.67 and a one year high of $244.06. The company has a 50-day moving average of $201.88 and a 200 day moving average of $206.97.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

