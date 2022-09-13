Mexus Gold US (OTCMKTS:MXSG) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Mexus Gold US (OTCMKTS:MXSG – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 20,400 shares, a growth of 1,940.0% from the August 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,964,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Mexus Gold US Price Performance
Shares of Mexus Gold US stock remained flat at $0.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 90,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,471,204. Mexus Gold US has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.02.
About Mexus Gold US
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Mexus Gold US (MXSG)
- This Is What To Expect From The S&P 500 Now
- The Two Things You Need To Know About Oracle’s FQ1 Report
- Three Value Stocks For A Volatile Market
- 3 Energy Stocks Nearing Breakouts From Cup-Shaped Patterns
- Do These Dividend Achievers Deserve A Place In Your Portfolio?
Receive News & Ratings for Mexus Gold US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mexus Gold US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.