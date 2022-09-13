Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) Reaches New 12-Month Low on Analyst Downgrade

Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Piper Sandler lowered their price target on the stock from $190.00 to $175.00. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Meta Platforms traded as low as $152.67 and last traded at $153.50, with a volume of 1831688 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $168.96.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $305.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $280.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $370.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $254.46.

In other news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,421 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.31, for a total transaction of $254,799.51. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $368,123.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 11,718 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.50, for a total transaction of $2,115,099.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 14,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,648,115.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,421 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.31, for a total value of $254,799.51. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $368,123.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 47,592 shares of company stock worth $8,462,928. 13.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nwam LLC boosted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 9,336 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,140,000 after buying an additional 835 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Meta Platforms by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 4,288 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,442,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. boosted its position in Meta Platforms by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 16,678 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $5,610,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth $666,000. Finally, Cumberland Partners Ltd boosted its position in Meta Platforms by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 95,203 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $32,021,000 after purchasing an additional 19,780 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.70% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $167.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $173.52. The company has a market capitalization of $411.68 billion, a PE ratio of 14.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.30.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The social networking company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by ($0.04). Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 26.52% and a net margin of 28.16%. The firm had revenue of $28.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 9.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

