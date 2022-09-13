Merrimack Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MACK) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MACK – Get Rating) in a report released on Saturday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $4.38 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $58.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.50 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.45. Merrimack Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $3.66 and a one year high of $7.41.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $84,000. Yakira Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Merrimack Pharmaceuticals by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Yakira Capital Management Inc. now owns 88,683 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $561,000 after acquiring an additional 15,233 shares during the last quarter. Sepio Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals by 276.2% in the first quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 296,546 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,876,000 after purchasing an additional 217,717 shares during the last quarter. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. increased its stake in Merrimack Pharmaceuticals by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. now owns 578,313 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,658,000 after buying an additional 40,729 shares during the period. Finally, Western Standard LLC lifted its holdings in Merrimack Pharmaceuticals by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Western Standard LLC now owns 1,269,558 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,554,000 after buying an additional 97,095 shares in the last quarter. 64.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

