Merchants Bancorp to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.44 (NASDAQ:MBINP)

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBINP – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.4375 per share on Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.75%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th.
Merchants Bancorp Stock Performance
NASDAQ MBINP opened at $25.91 on Tuesday. Merchants Bancorp has a 12 month low of $24.26 and a 12 month high of $30.24. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.42.
About Merchants Bancorp
