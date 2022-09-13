Merchants Bancorp to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.44 (NASDAQ:MBINP)

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBINP – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.4375 per share on Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.75%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th.

Merchants Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ MBINP opened at $25.91 on Tuesday. Merchants Bancorp has a 12 month low of $24.26 and a 12 month high of $30.24. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.42.

Get Merchants Bancorp alerts:

About Merchants Bancorp

(Get Rating)

See Also

Merchants Bancorp operates as the diversified bank holding company in the United States. The company operates through Multi-family Mortgage Banking, Mortgage Warehousing, and Banking segments. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment originates and services government sponsored mortgages for multi-family and healthcare facilities.

Receive News & Ratings for Merchants Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merchants Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.