Megan Clarken Sells 3,641 Shares of Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) Stock

Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO – Get Rating) CEO Megan Clarken sold 3,641 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.61, for a total value of $107,810.01. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 404,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,968,598.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Criteo Trading Down 2.8 %
Criteo stock traded down $0.83 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $28.31. 207,371 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 323,049. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.05. The company has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 13.43 and a beta of 0.86. Criteo S.A. has a one year low of $20.56 and a one year high of $43.49.
Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The information services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $215.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.24 million. Criteo had a return on equity of 14.19% and a net margin of 6.22%. The business’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Criteo S.A. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in Criteo by 23.9% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,249 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Criteo by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 13,093 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in Criteo by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 37,454 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after purchasing an additional 1,482 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Criteo by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,959 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Criteo by 59.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,405 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 2,017 shares during the last quarter. 90.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Criteo SA, a technology company, provides marketing and monetization services on the open Internet in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which derives clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties.
