Megan Clarken Sells 3,641 Shares of Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) Stock

Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO – Get Rating) CEO Megan Clarken sold 3,641 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.61, for a total value of $107,810.01. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 404,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,968,598.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Criteo stock traded down $0.83 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $28.31. 207,371 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 323,049. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.05. The company has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 13.43 and a beta of 0.86. Criteo S.A. has a one year low of $20.56 and a one year high of $43.49.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The information services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $215.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.24 million. Criteo had a return on equity of 14.19% and a net margin of 6.22%. The business’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Criteo S.A. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CRTO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Criteo from $40.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Criteo from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Criteo from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $31.00 price target (down previously from $47.00) on shares of Criteo in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on Criteo from $58.50 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in Criteo by 23.9% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,249 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Criteo by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 13,093 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in Criteo by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 37,454 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after purchasing an additional 1,482 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Criteo by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,959 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Criteo by 59.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,405 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 2,017 shares during the last quarter. 90.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Criteo SA, a technology company, provides marketing and monetization services on the open Internet in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which derives clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties.

