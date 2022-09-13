Medytox Inc. Sells 15,300 Shares of Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS) Stock

Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS – Get Rating) major shareholder Medytox Inc. sold 15,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.39, for a total transaction of $158,967.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,422,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,118,237.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Medytox Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, August 1st, Medytox Inc. sold 26,000 shares of Evolus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.28, for a total transaction of $345,280.00.
Shares of EOLS traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $10.72. 413,834 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 513,900. Evolus, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.06 and a 1-year high of $14.34. The stock has a market cap of $601.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.60 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.03 and a 200-day moving average of $11.29.
Separately, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Evolus in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Evolus has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.33.
Evolus, Inc, a performance beauty company, provides medical aesthetic products for physicians and their patients in the United States. It offers Jeuveau, a proprietary 900 kilodalton purified botulinum toxin type A formulation for the temporary improvement in the appearance of moderate to severe glabellar lines in adults.
