Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.53-$5.65 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.56. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
Medtronic Trading Down 1.9 %
NYSE:MDT traded down $1.74 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $90.32. 6,804,491 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,047,478. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.34, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.75. Medtronic has a 52 week low of $85.66 and a 52 week high of $132.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $90.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.
Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.01. Medtronic had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 13.64%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.41 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Medtronic will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current year.
Medtronic Dividend Announcement
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research analysts recently commented on MDT shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Medtronic from $103.00 to $101.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Medtronic from $120.00 to $117.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Medtronic from $125.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. TheStreet downgraded Medtronic from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC downgraded Medtronic from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $111.52.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MDT. Signet Financial Management LLC boosted its position in Medtronic by 16.7% during the first quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 4,825 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $535,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in Medtronic during the second quarter worth about $530,000. KC Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Medtronic during the first quarter worth about $512,000. Interchange Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Medtronic by 13.3% during the first quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,381 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $486,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. boosted its position in Medtronic by 52.0% during the first quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 3,602 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232 shares during the last quarter. 79.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Medtronic Company Profile
Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Medtronic (MDT)
- This Is What To Expect From The S&P 500 Now
- The Two Things You Need To Know About Oracle’s FQ1 Report
- Three Value Stocks For A Volatile Market
- 3 Energy Stocks Nearing Breakouts From Cup-Shaped Patterns
- Do These Dividend Achievers Deserve A Place In Your Portfolio?
Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.