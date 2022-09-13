Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.53-$5.65 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.56. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Medtronic Trading Down 1.9 %

NYSE:MDT traded down $1.74 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $90.32. 6,804,491 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,047,478. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.34, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.75. Medtronic has a 52 week low of $85.66 and a 52 week high of $132.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $90.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.01. Medtronic had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 13.64%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.41 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Medtronic will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 23rd will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 22nd. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.28%.

Several research analysts recently commented on MDT shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Medtronic from $103.00 to $101.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Medtronic from $120.00 to $117.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Medtronic from $125.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. TheStreet downgraded Medtronic from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC downgraded Medtronic from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $111.52.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MDT. Signet Financial Management LLC boosted its position in Medtronic by 16.7% during the first quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 4,825 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $535,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in Medtronic during the second quarter worth about $530,000. KC Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Medtronic during the first quarter worth about $512,000. Interchange Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Medtronic by 13.3% during the first quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,381 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $486,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. boosted its position in Medtronic by 52.0% during the first quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 3,602 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232 shares during the last quarter. 79.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

See Also

