McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Sold by Regatta Capital Group LLC

Regatta Capital Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,498 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 405 shares during the period. Regatta Capital Group LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $2,101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in McDonald’s by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 74,879 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $20,073,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in McDonald’s by 117.2% during the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 7,788 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,088,000 after purchasing an additional 4,203 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $8,628,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Nwam LLC lifted its position in McDonald’s by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 4,535 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,216,000 after buying an additional 805 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of McDonald’s stock traded down $3.30 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $257.07. 19,177 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,090,195. McDonald’s Co. has a 1-year low of $217.68 and a 1-year high of $271.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $257.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $248.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $189.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.57.

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The fast-food giant reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $5.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.82 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.77% and a negative return on equity of 129.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.38 per share. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.98%.

In other news, insider Ian Frederick Borden sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.80, for a total value of $2,046,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,824,109.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Ian Frederick Borden sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.80, for a total transaction of $2,046,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,824,109.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.02, for a total value of $1,188,090.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,191 shares of company stock worth $5,250,365. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird set a $285.00 price target on McDonald’s in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on McDonald’s from $306.00 to $298.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $273.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $263.00 to $259.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $285.04.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

