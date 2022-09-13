MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) PT Lowered to $30.00

MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Robert W. Baird from $32.00 to $30.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com upgraded MasterCraft Boat from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on MasterCraft Boat in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. They set a buy rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price objective on MasterCraft Boat from $47.00 to $41.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $31.40.

MasterCraft Boat Stock Performance

NASDAQ MCFT opened at $21.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.90. MasterCraft Boat has a 12-month low of $20.02 and a 12-month high of $29.69. The company has a market cap of $396.79 million, a P/E ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 1.79.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MasterCraft Boat

MasterCraft Boat ( NASDAQ:MCFT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.31. MasterCraft Boat had a return on equity of 65.13% and a net margin of 8.22%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that MasterCraft Boat will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Coliseum Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 30.5% during the 2nd quarter. Coliseum Capital Management LLC now owns 1,670,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,162,000 after purchasing an additional 390,188 shares during the period. Divisar Capital Management LLC raised its stake in MasterCraft Boat by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC now owns 1,257,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,472,000 after acquiring an additional 44,550 shares during the period. Forager Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in MasterCraft Boat in the 4th quarter valued at about $19,031,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in MasterCraft Boat by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 539,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,287,000 after acquiring an additional 5,852 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in MasterCraft Boat by 39.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 372,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,165,000 after acquiring an additional 105,300 shares during the period. 89.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About MasterCraft Boat

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: MasterCraft, NauticStar, and Crest. The MasterCraft segment produces recreational performance sport boats and luxury day boats under the MasterCraft and Aviara brands, which are used for water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing, as well as general recreational boating.

