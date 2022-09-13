Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Acquired by Broderick Brian C

Broderick Brian C lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,892 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the quarter. Mastercard comprises 3.7% of Broderick Brian C’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Broderick Brian C’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $14,615,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PrairieView Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 58.2% during the first quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 87 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Cordant Inc. acquired a new position in Mastercard during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, American National Bank bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 75.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total value of $1,800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,660,280. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on MA shares. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $472.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a report on Friday, July 15th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Mastercard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $385.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Mastercard from $470.00 to $416.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $450.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Macquarie lowered their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $440.00 to $410.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $414.09.

Shares of Mastercard stock traded down $7.67 on Tuesday, reaching $330.75. The stock had a trading volume of 67,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,123,746. The business’s 50 day moving average is $339.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $342.08. The company has a market cap of $319.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.06. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1 year low of $303.65 and a 1 year high of $399.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.26 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.49% and a return on equity of 143.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.95 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 7th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is currently 19.86%.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

