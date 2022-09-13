Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Loop Capital

Stock analysts at Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on MASI. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Masimo from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Masimo from $162.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Masimo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Masimo from $163.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $188.20.

Get Masimo alerts:

Masimo Trading Down 6.5 %

NASDAQ MASI traded down $10.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $146.38. 23,259 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 919,712. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.69 billion, a PE ratio of 44.09 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.10. Masimo has a 1-year low of $112.07 and a 1-year high of $305.21. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $146.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $141.17.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Masimo ( NASDAQ:MASI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.16. Masimo had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 17.39%. The company had revenue of $565.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. Masimo’s revenue was up 87.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Masimo will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Masimo by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,974 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Masimo in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,684,000. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its stake in Masimo by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 18,110 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,302,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Masimo by 87.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 187,685 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $54,951,000 after buying an additional 87,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Masimo by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 135,102 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,555,000 after acquiring an additional 2,476 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

Masimo Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies and hospital automation solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Masimo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masimo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.