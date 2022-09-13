Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) Now Covered by Analysts at Exane BNP Paribas

Research analysts at Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on MRVL. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of Marvell Technology to $90.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $105.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $105.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, B. Riley cut shares of Marvell Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.21.

Marvell Technology Trading Down 5.0 %

NASDAQ MRVL opened at $47.75 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -183.65, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.51. Marvell Technology has a one year low of $41.07 and a one year high of $93.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.84 and its 200-day moving average is $56.49.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology ( NASDAQ:MRVL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 7.94% and a negative net margin of 3.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Marvell Technology will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Mitchell Gaynor sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.80, for a total value of $244,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 120,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,883,474.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Mitchell Gaynor sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.80, for a total value of $244,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 120,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,883,474.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Dan Christman sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.28, for a total value of $801,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 92,203 shares in the company, valued at $5,281,387.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 24,000 shares of company stock worth $1,284,270. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Marvell Technology

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Waldron Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Marvell Technology during the first quarter valued at about $218,000. Equitable Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology in the first quarter worth about $210,000. Visionary Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 56.0% in the first quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 4,151 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology in the first quarter worth about $18,145,000. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 7.0% in the first quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,530 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. 80.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Marvell Technology

(Get Rating)

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; ASIC; and printer System-on-a-Chip products and application processors.

