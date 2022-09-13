Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Shares Sold by Polar Capital Holdings Plc

Polar Capital Holdings Plc trimmed its holdings in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,968,605 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 356,520 shares during the quarter. Marvell Technology makes up about 1.0% of Polar Capital Holdings Plc’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Polar Capital Holdings Plc owned 0.35% of Marvell Technology worth $212,879,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Ambassador Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 4,854 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 40.9% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 572 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its position in Marvell Technology by 90.2% in the 1st quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 369 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Marvell Technology by 62.2% in the 1st quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 459 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its position in Marvell Technology by 35.4% in the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 689 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. 80.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MRVL. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $65.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Friday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.21.

Marvell Technology Trading Down 3.8 %

NASDAQ:MRVL traded down $1.90 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $48.35. 479,545 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,554,862. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.49. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $41.07 and a one year high of $93.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -183.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.51.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 7.94% and a negative net margin of 3.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Mitchell Gaynor sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.80, for a total value of $244,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 120,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,883,474.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Marvell Technology news, EVP Dan Christman sold 14,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.28, for a total transaction of $801,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 92,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,281,387.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mitchell Gaynor sold 5,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.80, for a total value of $244,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 120,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,883,474.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,000 shares of company stock worth $1,284,270 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; ASIC; and printer System-on-a-Chip products and application processors.

See Also

