Marui Group Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MAURY) Short Interest Up 1,100.0% in August

Marui Group Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MAURY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,200 shares, an increase of 1,100.0% from the August 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Marui Group Trading Down 3.2 %

MAURY traded down $1.16 on Tuesday, hitting $34.68. 3,072 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,344. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.80. Marui Group has a twelve month low of $32.68 and a twelve month high of $41.82. The company has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.97 and a beta of 0.50.

Get Marui Group alerts:

Marui Group (OTCMKTS:MAURY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter. Marui Group had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 1.37%. The firm had revenue of $394.19 million for the quarter.

Marui Group Company Profile

Marui Group Co, Ltd., an investment holding company, engages in the retailing and FinTech businesses in Japan. The company engages in the rental and the management of commercial property, purchasing and sale of clothes and accessories, space production, advertising, fashion distribution, general building management, etc.; and provision of credit card services, cash advance services, rent guarantee services, information system services, real estate rental, etc.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Marui Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marui Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.