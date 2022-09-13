Martin H. Resch Acquires 500 Shares of Cass Information Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASS) Stock

Cass Information Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASS – Get Rating) COO Martin H. Resch purchased 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $35.70 per share, for a total transaction of $17,850.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 11,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $415,298.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Cass Information Systems Stock Performance

Shares of CASS traded down $1.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $35.58. 26,196 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 53,618. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $485.95 million, a P/E ratio of 16.26 and a beta of 0.58. Cass Information Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.84 and a 12 month high of $46.26.

Cass Information Systems (NASDAQ:CASS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The business services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $44.22 million for the quarter. Cass Information Systems had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 18.99%.

Cass Information Systems Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. Cass Information Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.78%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its stake in shares of Cass Information Systems by 3.9% during the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 10,479 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Cass Information Systems by 8.9% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,998 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the period. Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of Cass Information Systems by 6.5% during the second quarter. Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 7,367 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Cass Information Systems by 5.6% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,848 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Cass Information Systems by 2.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 22,546 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $832,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.38% of the company’s stock.

Cass Information Systems Company Profile

Cass Information Systems, Inc provides payment and information processing services to manufacturing, distribution, and retail enterprises in the United States. It operates through two segments, Information Services and Banking Services. The company's services include freight invoice rating, payment processing, auditing, and the generation of accounting and transportation information.

