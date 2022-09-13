Marlin Technology Co. (NASDAQ:FINM) Shares Purchased by Radcliffe Capital Management L.P.

Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Marlin Technology Co. (NASDAQ:FINM – Get Rating) by 13.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 852,526 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 102,526 shares during the period. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. owned about 1.65% of Marlin Technology worth $8,372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of Marlin Technology by 35.6% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,913,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,672,000 after buying an additional 502,746 shares during the last quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Marlin Technology by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,286,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,450,000 after purchasing an additional 376,727 shares during the period. Bulldog Investors LLP acquired a new stake in Marlin Technology during the 4th quarter worth $1,942,000. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. boosted its stake in Marlin Technology by 139.0% during the 1st quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. now owns 239,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,353,000 after purchasing an additional 139,364 shares during the period. Finally, Context Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Marlin Technology during the 1st quarter worth $1,261,000. 70.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FINM stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.94. The stock had a trading volume of 207 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,131. Marlin Technology Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.65 and a fifty-two week high of $9.94. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.85.

Marlin Technology Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It seeks to identify and complete its initial business combination in the technology industry.

