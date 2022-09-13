Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) PT Raised to $133.00

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Raymond James from $131.00 to $133.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $110.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $94.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $95.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. StockNews.com downgraded Marathon Petroleum from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, September 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $106.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $115.58.

Marathon Petroleum Stock Performance

Shares of MPC opened at $99.94 on Friday. Marathon Petroleum has a 52 week low of $56.08 and a 52 week high of $114.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $92.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.70.

Marathon Petroleum Announces Dividend

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $10.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.98 by $5.63. The business had revenue of $54.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.26 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 23.85% and a net margin of 5.09%. The business’s revenue was up 82.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum will post 21.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th were given a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 16th. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is 15.68%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marathon Petroleum

In related news, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 14,353 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.41, for a total transaction of $1,512,949.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,873 shares in the company, valued at $829,892.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Marathon Petroleum

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 138.5% in the first quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 353 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

