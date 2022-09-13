Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) Trading Down 7.3%

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 7.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $12.87 and last traded at $13.37. 147,316 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 14,430,712 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.43.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MARA. BTIG Research cut their price objective on Marathon Digital from $50.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Cowen increased their target price on Marathon Digital from $7.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Cowen increased their target price on Marathon Digital from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. B. Riley reduced their target price on Marathon Digital from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Chardan Capital initiated coverage on Marathon Digital in a report on Friday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.50.

Marathon Digital Trading Down 10.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 4.02 and a quick ratio of 4.02. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.23 and a 200-day moving average of $15.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of -6.56 and a beta of 5.34.

Insider Buying and Selling

Marathon Digital ( NASDAQ:MARA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The business services provider reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.49). Marathon Digital had a positive return on equity of 6.10% and a negative net margin of 114.11%. The firm had revenue of $24.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.10 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Marathon Digital news, Director Kevin A. Denuccio bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.72 per share, with a total value of $68,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 105,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,440,600. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 5.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Marathon Digital

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its position in Marathon Digital by 611.5% during the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 62,538 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 53,748 shares during the last quarter. Sara Bay Financial acquired a new position in Marathon Digital during the second quarter worth $139,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Marathon Digital during the second quarter worth $79,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Marathon Digital by 17.7% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 99,788 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $533,000 after buying an additional 14,984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Marathon Digital by 96.8% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,369 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 2,641 shares during the last quarter. 42.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marathon Digital Company Profile

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines cryptocurrencies with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets in United States. As of December 31, 2021, it had approximately 8,115 bitcoins, which included the 4,794 bitcoins held in the investment fund.

