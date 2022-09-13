Maple Capital Management Inc. Trims Stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Maple Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 25,776 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,166 shares during the quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $2,033,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signature Wealth Management Group purchased a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $256,000. First Heartland Consultants Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 73.7% during the 1st quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 12,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 5,483 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO increased its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 6,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $794,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 601,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,457,000 after purchasing an additional 112,281 shares during the period.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SCHD traded down $1.91 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $72.66. 88,571 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,163,501. The company has a 50 day moving average of $73.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.65. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $69.86 and a 52-week high of $82.47.

