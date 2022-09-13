Maple Capital Management Inc. Trims Stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Maple Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 68,981 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,879 shares during the period. Danaher accounts for approximately 2.4% of Maple Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Maple Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $20,234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DHR. Norges Bank bought a new position in Danaher in the 4th quarter worth $2,015,889,000. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Danaher during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,077,000. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 916.7% during the 1st quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 1,168,431 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $342,736,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053,502 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,004,840 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $14,961,250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 68.2% during the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 2,453,197 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $719,596,000 after purchasing an additional 994,835 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Danaher to $340.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Danaher in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $340.00 price objective for the company. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Danaher from $290.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Danaher from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $299.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Danaher from $345.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $320.73.

In other news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.13, for a total transaction of $3,253,560.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,171,529.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.13, for a total transaction of $3,253,560.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,398 shares in the company, valued at $20,171,529.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Rainer Blair sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $7,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 79,739 shares in the company, valued at $23,921,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 40,906 shares of company stock valued at $11,823,179. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Danaher stock traded down $9.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $284.48. The stock had a trading volume of 85,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,815,411. The firm has a market cap of $206.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a fifty day moving average of $277.27 and a 200 day moving average of $269.54. Danaher Co. has a 52-week low of $233.71 and a 52-week high of $331.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $7.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.29 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 20.61% and a return on equity of 18.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.46 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 10.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

