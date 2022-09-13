Maple Capital Management Inc. Sells 567 Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Maple Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,189 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 567 shares during the period. Maple Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $776,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. London Co. of Virginia bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Aspire Wealth Management Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IJR traded down $3.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $96.13. 180,450 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,749,468. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.59. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a one year low of $88.53 and a one year high of $121.45.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

