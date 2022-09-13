Maple Capital Management Inc. Sells 319 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Maple Capital Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,075 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 319 shares during the quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $700,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 588.9% during the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 124 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Core Alternative Capital grew its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 761.1% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 155 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives grew its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 4,750.0% in the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 194 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC grew its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 73.5% in the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 236 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 79.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ADP traded down $4.96 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $238.99. 32,602 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,442,457. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $237.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $224.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $192.26 and a fifty-two week high of $261.59.

Automatic Data Processing Dividend Announcement

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.05 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 66.25% and a net margin of 17.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.34%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Automatic Data Processing

In other Automatic Data Processing news, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 58,864 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.69, for a total value of $13,932,520.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,515,189.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Automatic Data Processing news, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 58,864 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.69, for a total value of $13,932,520.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,515,189.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Donald Weinstein sold 10,150 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $2,537,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 41,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,258,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 69,755 shares of company stock valued at $16,630,637 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Cowen raised their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $225.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Cowen raised their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $225.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Wolfe Research reduced their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $250.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Automatic Data Processing to $280.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Automatic Data Processing has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $235.92.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

