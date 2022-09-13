Maple Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,104 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Maple Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,008 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,104 shares during the quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barber Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 1.1% during the first quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 39,438 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $932,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 24,123 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Somerset Trust Co lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 1.2% during the first quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 41,360 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $977,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 10,550 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zhang Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 15,615 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. 52.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on T. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. StockNews.com upgraded AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Wolfe Research cut their price target on AT&T from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Cowen cut their price target on AT&T from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on AT&T from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.78.

AT&T Stock Performance

NYSE:T traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $17.08. The company had a trading volume of 863,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,154,032. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.62 and a 1-year high of $21.53. The firm has a market cap of $121.71 billion, a PE ratio of 6.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.48. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.04. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 13.41%. The company had revenue of $29.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

AT&T Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 11th were given a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.50%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.81%.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Featured Stories

