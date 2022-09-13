Maple Capital Management Inc. Reduces Position in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Maple Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,488 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 122 shares during the quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $566,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in CF Industries by 32.7% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 528 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in CF Industries by 3.0% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 4,741 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in CF Industries by 0.3% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 54,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,581,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Commerce Bank lifted its position in CF Industries by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 15,854 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its position in shares of CF Industries by 3.4% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 4,727 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $487,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. 94.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at CF Industries

In other news, Director Anne P. Noonan sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.64, for a total value of $355,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,133,401.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Anne P. Noonan sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.64, for a total value of $355,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,133,401.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Christopher D. Bohn sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.84, for a total transaction of $4,433,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 81,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,039,112.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 166,484 shares of company stock valued at $18,431,301. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

CF Industries Price Performance

NYSE CF traded up $1.63 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $101.11. 119,932 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,330,765. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.52 and a 52-week high of $119.60. The company has a market capitalization of $20.15 billion, a PE ratio of 8.28, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 2.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $97.58 and its 200-day moving average is $96.88.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $6.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.23 by ($0.04). CF Industries had a net margin of 25.28% and a return on equity of 49.10%. The business had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 113.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 19.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CF Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.11%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of CF Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $103.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of CF Industries from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $108.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CF Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.73.

About CF Industries

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

