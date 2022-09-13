Maple Capital Management Inc. Purchases 12,322 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Maple Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 20.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,481 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,322 shares during the period. Maple Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $10,791,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MMM. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in 3M in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in 3M in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. First Quadrant LLC CA acquired a new stake in 3M in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in 3M by 125.0% in the 1st quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 288 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in 3M in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors own 64.90% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other 3M news, CAO Theresa E. Reinseth sold 795 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.32, for a total value of $113,939.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,741.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other 3M news, CAO Theresa E. Reinseth sold 795 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.32, for a total value of $113,939.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,603 shares in the company, valued at $229,741.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Eric D. Hammes sold 3,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.31, for a total transaction of $463,289.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,818 shares in the company, valued at $1,298,979.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 46,121 shares of company stock valued at $6,644,865. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

3M Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE MMM traded down $1.59 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $122.66. 280,458 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,846,988. The business’s fifty day moving average is $135.70 and its 200 day moving average is $141.79. 3M has a fifty-two week low of $115.98 and a fifty-two week high of $187.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.47.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $8.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.70 billion. 3M had a net margin of 11.83% and a return on equity of 39.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.59 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that 3M will post 10.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

3M Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 22nd were given a $1.49 dividend. This represents a $5.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 19th. 3M’s payout ratio is 83.24%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MMM has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of 3M from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of 3M from $126.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. UBS Group raised shares of 3M from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $118.00 to $126.00 in a report on Friday. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of 3M from $165.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of 3M from $161.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, 3M presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $147.43.

3M Profile

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

