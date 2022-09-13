Maple Capital Management Inc. Increases Stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Maple Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 273,229 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 5,625 shares during the period. TJX Companies comprises 1.9% of Maple Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Maple Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $16,552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Intelligent Financial Strategies purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. James Reed Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of TJX Companies by 32.6% in the 1st quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 663 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. 90.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of TJX stock traded down $1.45 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $65.53. The stock had a trading volume of 156,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,331,789. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.69 and a fifty-two week high of $77.35. The firm has a market cap of $76.08 billion, a PE ratio of 23.92, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.60.
In other news, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 70,720 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.62, for a total value of $4,782,086.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 264,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,917,068.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other TJX Companies news, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 70,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.62, for a total transaction of $4,782,086.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 264,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,917,068.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Scott Goldenberg sold 16,551 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $1,125,468.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 102,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,975,168. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 146,375 shares of company stock worth $9,821,034 in the last 90 days. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of equities research analysts have commented on TJX shares. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, August 19th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.72.
The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.
