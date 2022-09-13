Maple Capital Management Inc. Increases Stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Maple Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 273,229 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 5,625 shares during the period. TJX Companies comprises 1.9% of Maple Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Maple Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $16,552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Intelligent Financial Strategies purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. James Reed Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of TJX Companies by 32.6% in the 1st quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 663 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. 90.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TJX Companies Stock Performance

Shares of TJX stock traded down $1.45 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $65.53. The stock had a trading volume of 156,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,331,789. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.69 and a fifty-two week high of $77.35. The firm has a market cap of $76.08 billion, a PE ratio of 23.92, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.60.

Insider Activity

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $11.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.05 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 6.77% and a return on equity of 61.19%. The business’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 70,720 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.62, for a total value of $4,782,086.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 264,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,917,068.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other TJX Companies news, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 70,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.62, for a total transaction of $4,782,086.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 264,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,917,068.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Scott Goldenberg sold 16,551 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $1,125,468.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 102,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,975,168. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 146,375 shares of company stock worth $9,821,034 in the last 90 days. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on TJX shares. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, August 19th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.72.

TJX Companies Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

