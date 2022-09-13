Maple Capital Management Inc. Buys 4,264 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Maple Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 50,360 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 4,264 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale accounts for about 3.4% of Maple Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Maple Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $29,000,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth $2,323,746,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,301,225 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $10,389,605,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697,920 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,078,322 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $17,643,166,000 after purchasing an additional 944,199 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,028,886 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $21,898,934,000 after purchasing an additional 467,631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter worth $242,940,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on COST shares. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a $580.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Monday, May 30th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $510.00 to $545.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $543.00 to $571.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $610.00 to $585.00 in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $535.00 to $600.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $575.28.

Costco Wholesale Price Performance

Costco Wholesale Cuts Dividend

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock traded down $16.56 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $522.96. 56,234 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,713,054. The company has a market cap of $231.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $527.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $520.99. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $406.51 and a fifty-two week high of $612.27.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th were given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is presently 28.35%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Costco Wholesale

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP James P. Murphy sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $464.00, for a total value of $1,160,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 37,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,506,720. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.60, for a total value of $505,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,019,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP James P. Murphy sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $464.00, for a total transaction of $1,160,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 37,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,506,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,300 shares of company stock worth $2,609,904. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Costco Wholesale Profile

(Get Rating)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.