Maple Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Maple Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,869 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 3,909 shares during the quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $6,465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 105.3% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 427 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. acquired a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Rock Creek Group LP grew its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 269.7% during the 1st quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 488 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.43% of the company’s stock.

Get DuPont de Nemours alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on DD. Barclays lowered their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $78.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $83.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $93.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $81.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, DuPont de Nemours currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.00.

DuPont de Nemours Stock Performance

DD traded down $2.02 on Tuesday, hitting $57.53. 81,553 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,268,037. The company has a 50 day moving average of $57.97 and a 200-day moving average of $64.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.82 billion, a PE ratio of 16.36, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.43. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.56 and a 12-month high of $85.16.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 12.35%. The firm’s revenue was down 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

DuPont de Nemours Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.26%.

About DuPont de Nemours

(Get Rating)

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Electronics & Industrial, Mobility & Materials, and Water & Protection. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for DuPont de Nemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DuPont de Nemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.