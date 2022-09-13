Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) Shares Bought by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,323 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 916 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Manhattan Associates were worth $1,298,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 4.7% during the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 1,858 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 1.1% during the first quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 7,997 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,109,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Prudential PLC increased its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 0.9% during the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 10,454 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,450,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 66.7% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 235 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 2.5% during the first quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,180 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $580,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 97.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Manhattan Associates

In related news, VP Bruce Richards sold 2,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.30, for a total transaction of $320,328.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,114,313.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Eddie Capel sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.07, for a total transaction of $2,116,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 259,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,540,374.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Bruce Richards sold 2,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.30, for a total transaction of $320,328.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,114,313.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,160 shares of company stock valued at $2,576,378 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Manhattan Associates Stock Performance

MANH stock traded down $5.38 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $141.09. 13,605 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 240,017. The company has a market cap of $8.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.75 and a beta of 1.84. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 52-week low of $106.02 and a 52-week high of $188.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $135.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $130.32.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The software maker reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.16. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 16.67% and a return on equity of 51.87%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MANH. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on shares of Manhattan Associates from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Manhattan Associates presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.75.

Manhattan Associates Profile

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and store omni-channel solutions.

