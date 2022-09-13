Magnachip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX) Shares Sold by Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC

Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC lowered its position in Magnachip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 945,106 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 66,000 shares during the quarter. Magnachip Semiconductor accounts for 0.9% of Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC owned 2.11% of Magnachip Semiconductor worth $15,982,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MX. Clearline Capital LP boosted its holdings in Magnachip Semiconductor by 44.0% in the first quarter. Clearline Capital LP now owns 1,204,553 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $20,369,000 after acquiring an additional 367,983 shares during the last quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 2,300,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $48,231,000 after acquiring an additional 293,463 shares during the last quarter. Inherent Group LP increased its position in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 124.5% during the fourth quarter. Inherent Group LP now owns 507,196 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,636,000 after acquiring an additional 281,323 shares during the last quarter. Kite Lake Capital Management UK LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor during the fourth quarter worth about $4,173,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 82.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 415,513 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,027,000 after acquiring an additional 187,859 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.38% of the company’s stock.

Magnachip Semiconductor Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:MX traded down $0.15 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.00. 7,197 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 354,409. The stock has a market capitalization of $538.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.21, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.69 and its 200-day moving average is $15.89. Magnachip Semiconductor Co. has a one year low of $11.13 and a one year high of $22.28.

Magnachip Semiconductor ( NYSE:MX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. Magnachip Semiconductor had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 15.94%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Magnachip Semiconductor Co. will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Magnachip Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th.

Magnachip Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies analog and mixed-signal semiconductor platform solutions for communications, the Internet of Things, consumer, industrial, and automotive applications. It provides display solutions, including source and gate drivers, and timing controllers that cover a range of flat panel displays used in mobile communications, automotive, entertainment devices, notebook PCs, monitors and liquid crystal displays, and micro light-emitting diode (LED) televisions.

