Magna International (NYSE:MGA) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA – Get Rating) (TSE:MG) shares saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 23,066 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 748,328 shares.The stock last traded at $58.16 and had previously closed at $59.83.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Magna International from $85.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Magna International from $84.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Magna International from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Magna International from $115.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Magna International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.00.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.66 billion, a PE ratio of 26.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.47.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. Magna International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.65%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MGA. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Magna International by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 14,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Magna International by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 776,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,515,000 after purchasing an additional 45,508 shares during the last quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Magna International by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,578,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,748,000 after purchasing an additional 48,050 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of Magna International by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 728,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,568,000 after purchasing an additional 90,461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Magna International by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 443,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,908,000 after purchasing an additional 55,167 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. It operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

