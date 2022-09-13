Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) is Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC decreased its stake in shares of Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,280,352 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 86,360 shares during the quarter. Lyft accounts for about 2.9% of Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC’s holdings in Lyft were worth $49,166,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LYFT. Elequin Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Lyft in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lyft by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,589,174 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $67,906,000 after acquiring an additional 61,761 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lyft by 44.6% in the first quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 10,267 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 3,166 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lyft by 18.5% in the first quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 35,356 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,358,000 after acquiring an additional 5,529 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new stake in shares of Lyft in the first quarter worth $10,117,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.49% of the company’s stock.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, insider Kristin Sverchek sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.98, for a total transaction of $246,740.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 70,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,335,243. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Lyft Stock Down 6.0 %
Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $990.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $988.14 million. Lyft had a negative return on equity of 46.36% and a negative net margin of 24.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.68) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lyft, Inc. will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current year.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several analysts have issued reports on the company. MKM Partners cut their price target on Lyft from $32.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Barclays cut their price target on Lyft from $32.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Lyft from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Bank of America started coverage on Lyft in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of Lyft in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.06.
Lyft Profile
Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company operates multimodal transportation networks that offer riders personalized and on-demand access to various mobility options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a flexible car rentals program for drivers; Lyft Rentals that provides vehicles for long-distance trips; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.
