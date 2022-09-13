Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) Holdings Raised by Prentice Capital Management LP

Prentice Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Rating) by 36.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 719,350 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 193,593 shares during the quarter. Lyft accounts for about 6.5% of Prentice Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Prentice Capital Management LP owned about 0.21% of Lyft worth $27,623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Lyft during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Lyft by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,589,174 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $67,906,000 after purchasing an additional 61,761 shares during the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Lyft by 44.6% during the 1st quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 10,267 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 3,166 shares during the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Lyft by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 35,356 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,358,000 after purchasing an additional 5,529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new position in shares of Lyft during the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,117,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.49% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
LYFT has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Lyft in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Lyft from $36.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. BTIG Research cut their price objective on Lyft from $60.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Lyft from $34.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Lyft from $65.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.06.
Lyft Stock Down 6.1 %
Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $990.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $988.14 million. Lyft had a negative net margin of 24.44% and a negative return on equity of 46.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.68) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Lyft, Inc. will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current year.
Insider Buying and Selling at Lyft
In other Lyft news, insider Kristin Sverchek sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.98, for a total value of $246,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 70,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,335,243. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 3.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Lyft Profile
Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company operates multimodal transportation networks that offer riders personalized and on-demand access to various mobility options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a flexible car rentals program for drivers; Lyft Rentals that provides vehicles for long-distance trips; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.
