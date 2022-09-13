Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) Holdings Raised by Prentice Capital Management LP

Prentice Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Rating) by 36.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 719,350 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 193,593 shares during the quarter. Lyft accounts for about 6.5% of Prentice Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Prentice Capital Management LP owned about 0.21% of Lyft worth $27,623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Lyft during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Lyft by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,589,174 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $67,906,000 after purchasing an additional 61,761 shares during the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Lyft by 44.6% during the 1st quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 10,267 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 3,166 shares during the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Lyft by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 35,356 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,358,000 after purchasing an additional 5,529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new position in shares of Lyft during the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,117,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Lyft alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LYFT has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Lyft in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Lyft from $36.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. BTIG Research cut their price objective on Lyft from $60.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Lyft from $34.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Lyft from $65.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.06.

Lyft Stock Down 6.1 %

Lyft stock traded down $1.11 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.08. 362,166 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,855,595. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. Lyft, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.96 and a 52-week high of $57.68. The firm has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.60 and a beta of 1.74.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $990.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $988.14 million. Lyft had a negative net margin of 24.44% and a negative return on equity of 46.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.68) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Lyft, Inc. will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lyft

In other Lyft news, insider Kristin Sverchek sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.98, for a total value of $246,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 70,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,335,243. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 3.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lyft Profile

(Get Rating)

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company operates multimodal transportation networks that offer riders personalized and on-demand access to various mobility options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a flexible car rentals program for drivers; Lyft Rentals that provides vehicles for long-distance trips; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lyft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lyft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.