Luvu Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LUVU) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Luvu Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LUVU – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 98.0% from the August 15th total of 15,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 73,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Luvu Brands Trading Up 4.6 %

OTCMKTS:LUVU traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.11. 5,200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,270. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.15. Luvu Brands has a 52 week low of $0.09 and a 52 week high of $0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.50 and a beta of 2.08.

About Luvu Brands

Luvu Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets various wellness, lifestyle, and casual seating products worldwide. The company offers Liberator, a brand category of products for enhancing sexual performance; and bed therapy products, assistive in relieving medical conditions associated with acid reflux, surgery recovery, and chronic pain under the Avana brand.

