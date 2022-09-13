Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) Sets New 52-Week Low at $9.26

Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $9.26 and last traded at $9.27, with a volume of 926947 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.07.
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut Lumen Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Lumen Technologies from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Lumen Technologies in a report on Friday, August 5th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.97.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC lifted its position in shares of Lumen Technologies by 33.1% during the 1st quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 13,933,431 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $157,029,000 after acquiring an additional 3,466,092 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Lumen Technologies by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,016,053 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $169,230,000 after acquiring an additional 2,919,199 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lumen Technologies by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 116,137,605 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,308,871,000 after acquiring an additional 2,726,090 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lumen Technologies by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 97,635,941 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,100,357,000 after acquiring an additional 2,332,996 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Lumen Technologies by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,972,016 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $152,435,000 after acquiring an additional 2,144,757 shares during the period. 79.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated products and services under the Lumen, Quantum Fiber, and CenturyLink brands to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Mass Markets.
