LSB Industries (NYSE:LXU) Trading Up 8%

Shares of LSB Industries, Inc. (NYSE:LXU – Get Rating) were up 8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $17.34 and last traded at $17.32. Approximately 8,232 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,200,432 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.03.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on LXU shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of LSB Industries in a research report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of LSB Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of LSB Industries in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock.

The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.32 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 5.44, a quick ratio of 5.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.87.

In other LSB Industries news, major shareholder Sbt Investors Llc sold 6,750,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.32, for a total value of $83,160,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,053,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,417,863.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LXU. Ironwood Investment Management LLC lifted its position in LSB Industries by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 47,186 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,031,000 after buying an additional 1,085 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its position in LSB Industries by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 53,382 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,166,000 after buying an additional 1,474 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in LSB Industries by 81.8% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,379 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 1,970 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in LSB Industries by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 48,457 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $672,000 after buying an additional 2,352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its position in LSB Industries by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 51,143 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $709,000 after buying an additional 2,720 shares in the last quarter.

LSB Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of chemical products. The company provides nitrogen-based fertilizers, such as ammonia, fertilizer grade ammonium nitrate (HDAN), and urea ammonia nitrate for fertilizer and fertilizer blends for corn and other crops, and NPK fertilizer blends applications.

