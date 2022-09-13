Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) Price Target Cut to $60.00

Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Canaccord Genuity Group from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

LOVE has been the topic of several other research reports. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of Lovesac to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Lovesac from $95.00 to $60.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Lovesac from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday. BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of Lovesac from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Lovesac from $124.00 to $97.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Lovesac has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $79.13.

Get Lovesac alerts:

Lovesac Price Performance

NASDAQ LOVE opened at $29.15 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.55. The company has a market capitalization of $440.89 million, a P/E ratio of 10.52, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 2.37. Lovesac has a 12 month low of $25.55 and a 12 month high of $87.12.

Insider Activity

Lovesac ( NASDAQ:LOVE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.08. Lovesac had a net margin of 7.52% and a return on equity of 19.27%. The firm had revenue of $148.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 45.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Lovesac will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Shawn David Nelson sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.89, for a total transaction of $271,120.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 64,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,199,291.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 8.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOVE. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Lovesac by 140.9% in the second quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 20,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 11,793 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lovesac by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 76,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,102,000 after acquiring an additional 15,485 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Research Inc. lifted its position in Lovesac by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 122,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,365,000 after buying an additional 16,468 shares during the last quarter. CastleKnight Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Lovesac by 23.7% in the second quarter. CastleKnight Management LP now owns 11,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Lovesac by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 260,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,155,000 after acquiring an additional 8,313 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.97% of the company’s stock.

Lovesac Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Lovesac Company designs, manufactures, and sells furniture. It offers sactionals, such as seats and sides; sacs, including foam beanbag chairs; and accessories comprising drink holders, footsac blankets, decorative pillows, fitted seat tables, and ottomans. As of January 30, 2022, the company operated 146 showrooms.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lovesac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lovesac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.