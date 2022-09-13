Longfor Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:LGFRY) Short Interest Update

Longfor Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:LGFRY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,300 shares, a growth of 13,200.0% from the August 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Longfor Group Price Performance

Longfor Group stock traded up 0.68 on Tuesday, hitting 36.10. 5,600 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,704. Longfor Group has a 1 year low of 26.77 and a 1 year high of 61.90.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, UBS Group lowered shares of Longfor Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th.

About Longfor Group

Longfor Group Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in property development, investment, and management businesses in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Property Development; Property Investment; and Property Management and Related Services and Others segments.

Further Reading

