Longfor Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:LGFRY) Short Interest Update

Longfor Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:LGFRY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,300 shares, a growth of 13,200.0% from the August 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.
Longfor Group Price Performance
Longfor Group stock traded up 0.68 on Tuesday, hitting 36.10. 5,600 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,704. Longfor Group has a 1 year low of 26.77 and a 1 year high of 61.90.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, UBS Group lowered shares of Longfor Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th.
About Longfor Group
Longfor Group Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in property development, investment, and management businesses in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Property Development; Property Investment; and Property Management and Related Services and Others segments.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Longfor Group (LGFRY)
- This Is What To Expect From The S&P 500 Now
- The Two Things You Need To Know About Oracle’s FQ1 Report
- Three Value Stocks For A Volatile Market
- 3 Energy Stocks Nearing Breakouts From Cup-Shaped Patterns
- Do These Dividend Achievers Deserve A Place In Your Portfolio?
Receive News & Ratings for Longfor Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Longfor Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.