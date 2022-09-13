LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) Shares Up 2.8% Following Insider Buying Activity

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP – Get Rating) shares shot up 2.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday following insider buying activity. The stock traded as high as $20.98 and last traded at $20.92. 29,870 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 860,085 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.36.

Specifically, Director Clark M. Kokich bought 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.02 per share, with a total value of $210,210.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 78,921 shares in the company, valued at $1,579,998.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.01% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on RAMP shares. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on LiveRamp from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Stephens reduced their price objective on LiveRamp from $67.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on LiveRamp from $65.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on LiveRamp from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on LiveRamp from $60.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.67.

LiveRamp Price Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.03 and a 200-day moving average of $29.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.19 and a beta of 1.14.

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.07. LiveRamp had a negative return on equity of 1.87% and a negative net margin of 14.21%. The business had revenue of $142.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. LiveRamp’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. will post -0.82 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LiveRamp

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RAMP. Richelieu Gestion PLC acquired a new stake in LiveRamp during the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. B. Riley Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in LiveRamp during the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in LiveRamp by 214.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of LiveRamp by 95.6% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of LiveRamp by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 2,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. 96.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About LiveRamp

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc, a technology company, provides enterprise data connectivity platform solutions in the United States, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers RampID, a true people-based identifier; Safe Haven, an enterprise data enablement platform; LiveRamp Data Marketplace, a solution that seamlessly connects data owners' audience data across the marketing ecosystem; and AbiliTec, an offline identity resolution platform.

