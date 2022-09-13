LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday.

LIVN has been the subject of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on LivaNova from $85.00 to $73.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on LivaNova from $106.00 to $88.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $90.20.

Shares of LIVN opened at $59.19 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $61.17 and its 200 day moving average is $68.44. The company has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of -105.70 and a beta of 0.91. LivaNova has a 12-month low of $53.28 and a 12-month high of $93.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

LivaNova ( NASDAQ:LIVN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $254.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $249.55 million. LivaNova had a positive return on equity of 9.35% and a negative net margin of 2.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. Research analysts expect that LivaNova will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LIVN. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of LivaNova in the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,579,000. P2 Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in LivaNova during the 4th quarter valued at $56,968,000. Sachem Head Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in LivaNova by 54.2% during the 4th quarter. Sachem Head Capital Management LP now owns 1,734,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,647,000 after acquiring an additional 609,500 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its holdings in LivaNova by 601.5% during the 2nd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 601,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,587,000 after acquiring an additional 515,914 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in LivaNova by 63.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 993,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,263,000 after acquiring an additional 383,973 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.89% of the company’s stock.

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Cardiopulmonary, Neuromodulation, and Advanced Circulatory Support. The Cardiopulmonary segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including oxygenators, heart-lung machines, autotransfusion systems, perfusion tubing systems, cannulae, connect, and other related products.

