Lith Token (LITx) Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $3.47 Million

Lith Token (LITx) traded down 6.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 13th. One Lith Token coin can now be purchased for about $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Lith Token has traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar. Lith Token has a market capitalization of $3.47 million and $32,970.00 worth of Lith Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Lith Token Coin Profile
Lith Token's total supply is 5,417,770,823 coins and its circulating supply is 4,002,559,632 coins.
Lith Token Coin Trading
