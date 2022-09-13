Limbach (NASDAQ:LMB) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Limbach (NASDAQ:LMB – Get Rating) in a research report released on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the construction company’s stock.
Limbach Stock Up 0.8 %
Shares of Limbach stock opened at $8.26 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $86.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.41 and its 200 day moving average is $6.40. Limbach has a twelve month low of $4.90 and a twelve month high of $9.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.
Limbach (NASDAQ:LMB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The construction company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $116.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.00 million. Limbach had a net margin of 1.56% and a return on equity of 11.88%. Research analysts anticipate that Limbach will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Trading of Limbach
About Limbach
Limbach Holdings, Inc operates as an integrated building systems solutions company in the United States. It operates in two segments, General Contractor Relationships and Owner Direct Relationships. The company engages in the design, prefabrication, installation, management, and maintenance of mechanical, electrical, plumbing, and control systems, as well as heating, ventilation, air-conditioning (HVAC) system.
