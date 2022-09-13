Limbach (NASDAQ:LMB) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Limbach (NASDAQ:LMB – Get Rating) in a research report released on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the construction company’s stock.

Limbach Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of Limbach stock opened at $8.26 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $86.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.41 and its 200 day moving average is $6.40. Limbach has a twelve month low of $4.90 and a twelve month high of $9.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Limbach (NASDAQ:LMB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The construction company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $116.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.00 million. Limbach had a net margin of 1.56% and a return on equity of 11.88%. Research analysts anticipate that Limbach will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Limbach

About Limbach

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in Limbach during the first quarter valued at approximately $82,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Limbach by 15.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,055 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 2,255 shares during the last quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Limbach during the first quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Limbach by 33.4% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 240,664 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,673,000 after buying an additional 60,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Limbach by 4.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 431,681 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,000,000 after purchasing an additional 16,924 shares in the last quarter. 36.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Limbach Holdings, Inc operates as an integrated building systems solutions company in the United States. It operates in two segments, General Contractor Relationships and Owner Direct Relationships. The company engages in the design, prefabrication, installation, management, and maintenance of mechanical, electrical, plumbing, and control systems, as well as heating, ventilation, air-conditioning (HVAC) system.

Featured Stories

