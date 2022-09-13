LikeCoin Trading 7% Higher Over Last Week (LIKE)

LikeCoin (LIKE) traded down 8.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 13th. Over the last seven days, LikeCoin has traded up 7% against the dollar. LikeCoin has a market cap of $5.15 million and $4,423.00 worth of LikeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LikeCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0045 or 0.00000022 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

LikeCoin Profile

LikeCoin (LIKE) is a coin. It launched on February 8th, 2018. LikeCoin’s total supply is 1,081,994,160 coins and its circulating supply is 1,147,994,860 coins. LikeCoin’s official Twitter account is @likecoin_fdn and its Facebook page is accessible here. LikeCoin’s official message board is medium.com/likecoin. The official website for LikeCoin is like.co.

LikeCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “LikeCoin is a social-media-oriented cryptocurrency based on the ERC20 algorithm. LIKE is used as a medium for reward content providers by receiving “likes” or direct payments from readers and audiences. LikeCoin decentralized token main role is to promote a movement to redistribute the income generated by content creation. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LikeCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LikeCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LikeCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

