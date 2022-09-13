LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.27-$0.39 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.55. The company issued revenue guidance of $200.00 million-$212.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $207.11 million.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of LifeVantage in a report on Sunday. They set a buy rating on the stock.

Get LifeVantage alerts:

LifeVantage Trading Down 2.5 %

LFVN traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 94,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,429. LifeVantage has a 1 year low of $3.59 and a 1 year high of $7.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.12 and its 200-day moving average is $4.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.38 and a beta of 1.22.

LifeVantage Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of LifeVantage

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. LifeVantage’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LFVN. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in LifeVantage by 30.3% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 46,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 10,706 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in LifeVantage by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 3,281 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LifeVantage during the first quarter worth about $234,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of LifeVantage by 10.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 249,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,188,000 after buying an additional 23,788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of LifeVantage by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 271,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after purchasing an additional 11,964 shares during the last quarter. 27.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LifeVantage Company Profile

(Get Rating)

LifeVantage Corporation engages in the identification, research, development, formulation, sale, and distribution of nutrigenomic activators, dietary supplements, nootropics, pre- and pro-biotics, weight management, skin and hair care products, bath and body, and targeted relief products. The company offers Protandim, a line of scientifically validated dietary supplements; LifeVantage Omega+, a dietary supplement that combines DHA and EPA Omega-3 fatty acids, Omega-7 fatty acids, and vitamin D3; LifeVantage ProBio, a dietary supplement to support digestive system health; a line of weight management products under the PhysIQ brand; Petandim for Dogs, a supplement to combat oxidative stress in dogs; and Axio, a line of energy drink mixes.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for LifeVantage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LifeVantage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.