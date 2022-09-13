Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) Receives $20.22 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.22.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Liberty Energy to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Capital One Financial upped their price objective on Liberty Energy to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Liberty Energy from $19.50 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Citigroup upped their price objective on Liberty Energy from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Liberty Energy from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd.

In other Liberty Energy news, President Ron Gusek sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.43, for a total value of $154,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 1,187,189 shares in the company, valued at $18,318,326.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Liberty Energy news, President Ron Gusek sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.43, for a total value of $154,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 1,187,189 shares in the company, valued at $18,318,326.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Ryan T. Gosney sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.19, for a total transaction of $30,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 107,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,636,206.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 72,700 shares of company stock worth $1,125,609 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LBRT. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Energy during the second quarter worth about $24,052,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Energy by 599.4% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,079,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,541,000 after buying an additional 1,782,589 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Energy by 7,456.0% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,464,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,682,000 after buying an additional 1,444,750 shares during the period. Merewether Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Energy during the second quarter worth about $16,380,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Energy by 129.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,089,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,971,000 after buying an additional 1,178,716 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LBRT opened at $15.09 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,509.00 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Liberty Energy has a 52-week low of $8.50 and a 52-week high of $20.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.66.

Liberty Energy (NYSE:LBRT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.39. Liberty Energy had a return on equity of 0.62% and a net margin of 0.17%. The business had revenue of $942.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $870.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.29) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 62.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Liberty Energy will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

Liberty Energy Inc provides hydraulic fracturing and wireline services, and related goods to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. It also offers hydraulic fracturing pressure pumping services, including pressure pumping and pumpdown perforating services, as well wireline services, proppant delivery solutions, data analytics, related goods and technologies.

