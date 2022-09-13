Li-Cycle (NYSE:LICY) Shares Gap Up to $7.42

Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (NYSE:LICY – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.42, but opened at $7.64. Li-Cycle shares last traded at $7.18, with a volume of 13,231 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on LICY shares. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Li-Cycle from $9.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Cowen cut their target price on Li-Cycle from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Li-Cycle from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on Li-Cycle from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.33.

Li-Cycle Stock Down 1.6 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 27.12 and a quick ratio of 26.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.34. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.77 and a beta of 0.59.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Li-Cycle

Li-Cycle ( NYSE:LICY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 14th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $8.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.98 million. Li-Cycle had a negative net margin of 1,097.02% and a negative return on equity of 16.02%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Li-Cycle by 38.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,590 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in shares of Li-Cycle by 16.1% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 12,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,719 shares during the period. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of Li-Cycle by 22.1% during the first quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 15,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 2,855 shares during the period. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Li-Cycle by 30.0% during the first quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Li-Cycle by 400.0% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 35.72% of the company’s stock.

Li-Cycle Company Profile

Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. engages in the lithium-ion battery resource recovery and lithium-ion battery recycling business in North America. The company offers a mix of cathode and anode battery materials, including lithium, nickel, and cobalt, as well as graphite, copper, and aluminum; and copper and aluminum metals.

