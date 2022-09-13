Lever Token Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $90,778.65 (LEV)

Lever Token (LEV) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 13th. Lever Token has a total market capitalization of $90,778.65 and approximately $12,907.00 worth of Lever Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lever Token coin can now be bought for $0.0130 or 0.00000062 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Lever Token has traded 4.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Lever Token alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004769 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20,963.29 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004808 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.19 or 0.00053402 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00012782 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 79.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002249 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00005326 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.41 or 0.00063992 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004769 BTC.

Lever Token Profile

LEV is a coin. Lever Token’s official Twitter account is @Leverj_io.

Lever Token Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Leverj is a decentralized leveraged crypto exchange that provides solutions to the inherent risks seen in centralized trading platforms. Leverj provides decentralized identity to avoid identity leaks and multi-signature accounts to provide complete user control over account funds. LEV is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token and it is the primary token in Leverj's two-level token system. The LEV token represents a license to transact on the platform proportional to the percentage ownership of the token supply. The second token, FEE, can be generated by LEV token holders by freezing the LEV token in a smart contract for a fixed duration, allowing them to trade on the Leverj platform without having to pay fees in ETH. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lever Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lever Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lever Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Lever Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lever Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.