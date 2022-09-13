LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday morning.

LeMaitre Vascular Stock Performance

LeMaitre Vascular stock opened at $51.61 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.75. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.10, a PEG ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.19. LeMaitre Vascular has a fifty-two week low of $38.32 and a fifty-two week high of $59.65.

LeMaitre Vascular Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 25th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 24th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. LeMaitre Vascular’s payout ratio is 49.51%.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LeMaitre Vascular

In other news, CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 17,702 shares of LeMaitre Vascular stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.89, for a total transaction of $989,364.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,507,476 shares in the company, valued at $140,142,833.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other LeMaitre Vascular news, CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 21,348 shares of LeMaitre Vascular stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.97, for a total value of $1,173,499.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,544,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,885,457.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 17,702 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.89, for a total value of $989,364.78. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,507,476 shares in the company, valued at $140,142,833.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 64,633 shares of company stock worth $3,534,996. Insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 0.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,175,432 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $147,562,000 after buying an additional 28,008 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 1.2% during the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,879,847 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $87,357,000 after buying an additional 22,663 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 10.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,426,235 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $66,278,000 after buying an additional 130,881 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 0.8% during the first quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,215,005 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $56,461,000 after buying an additional 9,806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 6.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 754,066 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $34,348,000 after buying an additional 44,301 shares during the last quarter. 88.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LeMaitre Vascular Company Profile

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc designs, markets, sells, services, and supports medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease worldwide. It offers angioscope, a fiberoptic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries or veins; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; perfusion catheters to perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature; and thrombectomy catheters, which features a silicone balloon for removing thrombi in the venous system.

