Lead Edge Growth Opportunities, Ltd (NASDAQ:LEGA) Shares Purchased by Glazer Capital LLC

Glazer Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Lead Edge Growth Opportunities, Ltd (NASDAQ:LEGA – Get Rating) by 35.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,384,566 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 362,895 shares during the quarter. Glazer Capital LLC owned approximately 4.13% of Lead Edge Growth Opportunities worth $13,527,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LEGA. Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Lead Edge Growth Opportunities in the first quarter valued at $9,981,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Lead Edge Growth Opportunities in the first quarter valued at $5,862,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Lead Edge Growth Opportunities by 85.1% in the first quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. now owns 925,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,044,000 after purchasing an additional 425,650 shares during the last quarter. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. acquired a new position in Lead Edge Growth Opportunities in the fourth quarter valued at $3,408,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Lead Edge Growth Opportunities during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,940,000. 88.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lead Edge Growth Opportunities Price Performance

LEGA stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.89. 2,200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,584. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.79. Lead Edge Growth Opportunities, Ltd has a 52-week low of $9.65 and a 52-week high of $12.70.

About Lead Edge Growth Opportunities

Lead Edge Growth Opportunities, Ltd does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It focuses on pursuing opportunities with software, Internet, and technology-enabled companies.

